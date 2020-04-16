BSUPA Covid-19 Advice
|Source:
|British SUP Association
|When:
|47 min. ago
|Rating:
|
We thought it would be useful to circulate some generic information from us the Lead National Association in the UK for Standup Paddleboarding regarding activities during the current COVID 19 pandemic.
More from British SUP Association
Our AGM is Postponed
British SUP Association (Apr 3) - Due to the ever changing and unprecedented situation with the current coronavirus epidemic, we have decided to postpone our AGM until later in the year. read more...
BSUPA and Coronavirus (Covid-19)
British SUP Association (Mar 24) - Due to the uncertainty caused by the rapidly evolving Coronavirus situation and our focus on the safety of our members; we have put in place the following measures. read more...
BSUPA SUP Conference & Coronavirus
British SUP Association (Mar 16) - It is with regret that we have decided this morning to postpone the BSUPA Conference on Saturday 28th March, at which you had most kindly agreed to attend. read more...
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|