Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

support unicef Support American Whitewater!
Brave Browser

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

BSUPA Covid-19 Advice

Source:British SUP Association
When:47 min. ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

We thought it would be useful to circulate some generic information from us the Lead National Association in the UK for Standup Paddleboarding regarding activities during the current COVID 19 pandemic.

→ read original → British SUP Association

More from British SUP Association

Our AGM is Postponed

British SUP Association (Apr 3) - Due to the ever changing and unprecedented situation with the current coronavirus epidemic, we have decided to postpone our AGM until later in the year.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

BSUPA and Coronavirus (Covid-19)

British SUP Association (Mar 24) - Due to the uncertainty caused by the rapidly evolving Coronavirus situation and our focus on the safety of our members; we have put in place the following measures.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

BSUPA SUP Conference & Coronavirus

British SUP Association (Mar 16) - It is with regret that we have decided this morning to postpone the BSUPA Conference on Saturday 28th March, at which you had most kindly agreed to attend.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.