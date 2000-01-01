New Badfish Podcast-Introducing the Badfish SUP Journal
Badfish SUP
1 hour ago
Our new Podcast the Badfish SUP Journal is live on Apple, Spotify and Google. The mission of the new Podcast is to share some story-telling, interviews and technical tips from the our community and th [...]
More from Badfish SUP
Welcome to the Team – Kimberley Kenyon
Badfish SUP (Mar 26) - In November we announced the arrival of Badfish boards into Canada. As part of this growth we are excited to welcome Kimberley Kenyon to the team! Read on to hear more about Kimberley in her own words, and make sure to give her a shout out on the river. read more...
Chasing Waves and Family Balance With Claire Graff
Badfish SUP (Mar 20) - Here’s an uplifting and honest portrayal of family/adventure life balance by team rider and mother of two Claire Graff. She shows us the beauty and challenges in holding onto the things we love throughout parenthood. read more...
Welcome to the Team: Brayden Kirby-Billingsley
Badfish SUP (Feb 28) - Badfish is proud to announce a new addition to the team, Brayden Kirby-Billingsley. Brayden belongs to the new wave of youth who are adopting River Surfing as native users. He lives in Ft. Collins, CO, which is home to the brand new Poudre River Whitewater Park. At age 11, Brayden started experimenting with river-boogie boarding on a thrift store snow sled. read more...
|more...
