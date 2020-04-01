Playak Logo


River of the Year for 2020: The Delaware River

Source:American Rivers
When:1 hour ago
Good news is a little hard to find these days, but here’s a success story that’s worth celebrating: The Delaware River is the River of the Year for 2020.

A Most Endangered Year

American Rivers (7 hrs. ago) - As the novel coronavirus upends our economy, our communities and our daily lives, do America’s Most Endangered Rivers of 2020 matter?  read more...

Tennessee’s Most Endangered River of 2015 Finds Success

American Rivers (Apr 14) - This blog was written in partnership with Harpeth Conservancy to highlight all of the work they have accomplished over the past five years, since the Harpeth River’s designation as number 9 on America’s Most Endangered Rivers list of 2015.  read more...

We Are Rivers Episode 24: Understanding Colorado’s Instream Flow Program

American Rivers (Apr 14) - Join us for Episode 24 of We Are Rivers, as we de-wonk Colorado’s instream flow program, a critical tool to protect and enhance river flows across the state of Colorado.  read more...

One Step Closer to Saving Washington’s Most Endangered River

American Rivers (Apr 13) - In 2019 American Rivers listed Washington’s Green-Duwamish River as one of America’s Most Endangered Rivers© based on the need to increase critical salmon habitat and sustainable flood management. One year later, we’re celebrating a major shift by the King County Flood Control District that will strengthen the District’s investments in salmon habitat, Southern Resident orca recovery, and other environmental benefits. This shift represents a commitment to restoring the Green-Duwamish and the salmon that are keystone species for the Puget Sound.  read more...

Continuing important work for American Rivers and clean water

American Rivers (Mar 31) - All of you – our supporters, partners and friends – are in my thoughts during these challenging times. I wanted to let you know how our organization is adapting to keep ourselves and our communities safe, and how we are continuing our important work for rivers and clean water.  read more...

Time Site Headline
 
Mar 31American Rivers An Ode to Tributaries
Mar 28American Rivers The Fight Against Covid-19 Must Begin With Clean Water for All
Mar 7American Rivers Dams on rivers needs to be improved else risk grave spillway failure damage
Mar 4American Rivers The Pacific Northwest Region requires a effective Snake River salmon recovery plan
Feb 25American Rivers Green Infrastructure: Gateway Into Sustainability for Cities
Feb 20American Rivers A Crisis Just Under the Surface: Stopping the Alarming Loss of Freshwater Biodiversity
Feb 18American Rivers Record Number of States (26!) Remove Dams in 2019
Feb 17American Rivers Cheers to Greene Township on Scotland Pond Dam Removal
Feb 17American Rivers Busting Dams on Vermont’s White River
Feb 17American Rivers Can we have a free-flowing river AND a reliable water supply?
more...


See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.