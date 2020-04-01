River of the Year for 2020: The Delaware River
Good news is a little hard to find these days, but here’s a success story that’s worth celebrating: The Delaware River is the River of the Year for 2020.
A Most Endangered Year
American Rivers (7 hrs. ago) - As the novel coronavirus upends our economy, our communities and our daily lives, do America’s Most Endangered Rivers of 2020 matter? read more...
Tennessee’s Most Endangered River of 2015 Finds Success
American Rivers (Apr 14) - This blog was written in partnership with Harpeth Conservancy to highlight all of the work they have accomplished over the past five years, since the Harpeth River’s designation as number 9 on America’s Most Endangered Rivers list of 2015. read more...
We Are Rivers Episode 24: Understanding Colorado’s Instream Flow Program
American Rivers (Apr 14) - Join us for Episode 24 of We Are Rivers, as we de-wonk Colorado’s instream flow program, a critical tool to protect and enhance river flows across the state of Colorado. read more...
One Step Closer to Saving Washington’s Most Endangered River
American Rivers (Apr 13) - In 2019 American Rivers listed Washington’s Green-Duwamish River as one of America’s Most Endangered Rivers© based on the need to increase critical salmon habitat and sustainable flood management. One year later, we’re celebrating a major shift by the King County Flood Control District that will strengthen the District’s investments in salmon habitat, Southern Resident orca recovery, and other environmental benefits. This shift represents a commitment to restoring the Green-Duwamish and the salmon that are keystone species for the Puget Sound. read more...
Continuing important work for American Rivers and clean water
American Rivers (Mar 31) - All of you – our supporters, partners and friends – are in my thoughts during these challenging times. I wanted to let you know how our organization is adapting to keep ourselves and our communities safe, and how we are continuing our important work for rivers and clean water. read more...
