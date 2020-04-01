[please login to make this ad block disappear]
We Are Rivers Episode 24: Understanding Colorado’s Instream Flow Program
Join us for Episode 24 of We Are Rivers, as we de-wonk Colorado’s instream flow program, a critical tool to protect and enhance river flows across the state of Colorado.
Tennessee’s Most Endangered River of 2015 Finds Success
American Rivers (5 hrs. ago) - This blog was written in partnership with Harpeth Conservancy to highlight all of the work they have accomplished over the past five years, since the Harpeth River’s designation as number 9 on America’s Most Endangered Rivers list of 2015. read more...
One Step Closer to Saving Washington’s Most Endangered River
American Rivers (Apr 10) - In 2019 American Rivers listed Washington’s Green-Duwamish River as one of America’s Most Endangered Rivers© based on the need to increase critical salmon habitat and sustainable flood management. One year later, we’re celebrating a major shift by the King County Flood Control District that will strengthen the District’s investments in salmon habitat, Southern Resident orca recovery, and other environmental benefits. This shift represents a commitment to restoring the Green-Duwamish and the salmon that are keystone species for the Puget Sound. read more...
Continuing important work for American Rivers and clean water
American Rivers (Mar 31) - All of you – our supporters, partners and friends – are in my thoughts during these challenging times. I wanted to let you know how our organization is adapting to keep ourselves and our communities safe, and how we are continuing our important work for rivers and clean water. read more...
An Ode to Tributaries
American Rivers (Mar 31) - We have a tendency to think about the water in our cup as a direct product of the local, mainstem river we presume it came from. But drinking water’s journey is rarely that straight forward. Because beer and rivers go so well together, it might be more accurate to think about that cup of drinking water more like a pint of beer. read more...
The Fight Against Covid-19 Must Begin With Clean Water for All
American Rivers (Mar 28) - Life as we know it has shifted. COVID-19 has dominated our news stations, our Facebook timelines, and even our thoughts. The impact of COVID-19 is cross cutting. This global pandemic crosses race, socioeconomic status, geography and religion. No individual is immune to the harmful health implications. On the other hand, the degree to which we feel the impact of COVID-19 does vary. During perilous times, our most vulnerable communities suffer first, and worst. read more...
