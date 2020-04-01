One Step Closer to Saving Washington’s Most Endangered River
|Source:
|American Rivers
|When:
|26 min. ago
|Rating:
|
In 2019 American Rivers listed Washington’s Green-Duwamish River as one of America’s Most Endangered Rivers© based on the need to increase critical salmon habitat and sustainable flood management [...]
More from American Rivers
Continuing important work for American Rivers and clean water
American Rivers (Mar 31) - All of you – our supporters, partners and friends – are in my thoughts during these challenging times. I wanted to let you know how our organization is adapting to keep ourselves and our communities safe, and how we are continuing our important work for rivers and clean water. read more...
An Ode to Tributaries
American Rivers (Mar 31) - We have a tendency to think about the water in our cup as a direct product of the local, mainstem river we presume it came from. But drinking water’s journey is rarely that straight forward. Because beer and rivers go so well together, it might be more accurate to think about that cup of drinking water more like a pint of beer. read more...
The Fight Against Covid-19 Must Begin With Clean Water for All
American Rivers (Mar 28) - Life as we know it has shifted. COVID-19 has dominated our news stations, our Facebook timelines, and even our thoughts. The impact of COVID-19 is cross cutting. This global pandemic crosses race, socioeconomic status, geography and religion. No individual is immune to the harmful health implications. On the other hand, the degree to which we feel the impact of COVID-19 does vary. During perilous times, our most vulnerable communities suffer first, and worst. read more...
Dams on rivers needs to be improved else risk grave spillway failure damage
American Rivers (Mar 7) - t’s been three years since our nation’s tallest dam, Oroville Dam, partially failed, forcing downstream evacuations, environmental damage, and costly emergency repairs. In the wake of the main spillway failure, a host of environmental groups (including American Rivers), the public, and governmental agencies responded. read more...
The Pacific Northwest Region requires a effective Snake River salmon recovery plan
American Rivers (Mar 4) - Salmon-dependent communities across the Pacific Northwest feel like Bill Murray in Groundhog Day, reliving the same day over and over again. We’re looking at yet another Snake River salmon recovery plan that will almost certainly fail and is unlikely to survive legal challenges. Isn’t it time for new solutions? read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|Time
|Site
|Headline
|Feb 25
|American Rivers
|Green Infrastructure: Gateway Into Sustainability for Cities
|Feb 20
|American Rivers
|A Crisis Just Under the Surface: Stopping the Alarming Loss of Freshwater Biodiversity
|Feb 18
|American Rivers
|Record Number of States (26!) Remove Dams in 2019
|Feb 17
|American Rivers
|Cheers to Greene Township on Scotland Pond Dam Removal
|Feb 17
|American Rivers
|Busting Dams on Vermont’s White River
|Feb 17
|American Rivers
|Can we have a free-flowing river AND a reliable water supply?
|Feb 13
|American Rivers
|NEPA Act implementation important for clean air, water and environment!!
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|