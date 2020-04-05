2020 Guide to Choosing Your Kokopelli Inflatable Packraft
|Source:
|AirKayaks
|When:
|2 hrs. ago
|Rating:
|
Founded in 2014, Kokopelli Outdoors, Inc is one of several of companies exclusively focused on inflatable packrafts, and increasingly known for performance, quality and durability.
More from AirKayaks
Product Review: Navarro 110 Inflatable Kayak from AquaGlide
AirKayaks (Mar 16) - We continue with our series on the new Aquaglide line of inflatable kayaks. For 2020, Aquaglide introduced four new models – Navarro, Deschutes, McKenzie and Noyo – consisting of 9 different styles. read more...
Sneak Preview: Red Paddle Co’s Ultra-Packable 11’0″ Compact Sport Inflatable SUP Package
AirKayaks (Mar 7) - Red Paddle Co has introduced their new 11’0″ Compact Sport Inflatable SUP Package, the second in a series of super-portable, lightweight, packable inflatable SUP packages. The 11’0″ Compact Sport joins the 9’6″ Compact in the Red Paddle line up, offering a longer length and increased carrying capacity of 242 lbs. read more...
Product Review: New Deschutes 145 Inflatable Tandem Kayak from Aquaglide
AirKayaks (Feb 29) - As posted earlier this year, Aquaglide’s inflatable kayak and paddle board product line for 2020 underwent a major makeover, with the introduction of seven new models, a facelift for three models and the retirement of 6 models. read more...
Product Review: New Deschutes 130 Inflatable Kayak from Aquaglide
AirKayaks (Feb 26) - This past week, the first of the new products began to arrive. Our previous review was on the Deschutes 110, so our second review will be the Deschutes 130, an open-style, 13-foot inflatable kayak designed for solo paddling. read more...
Product Review: New Deschutes 110 Inflatable Kayak from Aquaglide
AirKayaks (Feb 22) - Earlier this year we posted details on Aquaglide’s inflatable kayak and paddle board product line for 2020, which included the introduction of seven new models, a facelift for three models and the retirement of 6 models. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|Time
|Site
|Headline
|Feb 7
|AirKayaks
|Rugged New Kokopelli XPD Inflatable Packraft
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|