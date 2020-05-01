May Instructor of the Month

More from ACA

COVID Impact on Canoe & Kayak Competition ACA (5 hrs. ago) - The COVID-19 crisis is unlike anything that we've ever seen before. It has impacted the health and safety of people across the U.S. and the world. There are more than 1,150,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., more than 3,500,000 confirmed cases in 187 counties across the globe, more than 68,000 confirmed deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the U.S., and 245,000 confirmed deaths worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, as of Sunday, May 3rd. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

