ACA Florida: Paddler'S Environmental Toolkit

This past February, ACA Florida State Director, Wayne Douchkoff, teamed up with Jill Lingard, president of the Florida Paddling Trails Association, to present their Paddlers Environmental Toolkit Trai [...]
Magic of Smith-Mill Creek
ACA (4 hrs. ago) - Things are different lately. This is certainly an understatement. I find myself teaching science classes from my deck, while simultaneously navigating the facilitation of my pre-K and first grader's online learning curricula. read more...
May Instructor of the Month
ACA (6 hrs. ago) - The May 2020 Instructor of the Month is Jeff Laxier. read more...
COVID Impact on Canoe & Kayak Competition
ACA (11 hrs. ago) - The COVID-19 crisis is unlike anything that we've ever seen before. It has impacted the health and safety of people across the U.S. and the world. There are more than 1,150,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., more than 3,500,000 confirmed cases in 187 counties across the globe, more than 68,000 confirmed deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the U.S., and 245,000 confirmed deaths worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, as of Sunday, May 3rd. read more...
ACA River Safety and Rescue Terminology Guide
ACA (16 hrs. ago) - Paddlers learn a lot of things their first few days in a paddling course. One is the language of paddling – the words and phrases instructors use to describe paddling. Those specific language choices are important because they allows clear communication (or lack thereof). read more...
Letter From ACA Executive Director, May 2020
ACA (May 4) - I hope my letter finds you and your family safe and healthy. Personally, this has been an interesting time for my husband and me as our three adult children have returned home to quarantine with us. Fortunately, they are helping with the preparation of meals, laundry, and other housekeeping, and we are all still speaking to each other. read more...
