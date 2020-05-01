Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

Support American Whitewater! Support American Whitewater!
Brave Browser

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

ACA Florida: Paddler'S Environmental Toolkit

Source:ACA
When:12 min. ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

This past February, ACA Florida State Director, Wayne Douchkoff, teamed up with Jill Lingard, president of the Florida Paddling Trails Association, to present their Paddlers Environmental Toolkit Trai [...]

→ read original → ACA

More from ACA

Magic of Smith-Mill Creek

ACA (4 hrs. ago) - Things are different lately. This is certainly an understatement. I find myself teaching science classes from my deck, while simultaneously navigating the facilitation of my pre-K and first grader's online learning curricula.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

May Instructor of the Month

ACA (6 hrs. ago) - The May 2020 Instructor of the Month is Jeff Laxier.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

COVID Impact on Canoe & Kayak Competition

ACA (11 hrs. ago) - The COVID-19 crisis is unlike anything that we've ever seen before. It has impacted the health and safety of people across the U.S. and the world. There are more than 1,150,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., more than 3,500,000 confirmed cases in 187 counties across the globe, more than 68,000 confirmed deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the U.S., and 245,000 confirmed deaths worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, as of Sunday, May 3rd.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

ACA River Safety and Rescue Terminology Guide

ACA (16 hrs. ago) - Paddlers learn a lot of things their first few days in a paddling course. One is the language of paddling – the words and phrases instructors use to describe paddling. Those specific language choices are important because they allows clear communication (or lack thereof).  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Letter From ACA Executive Director, May 2020

ACA (May 4) - I hope my letter finds you and your family safe and healthy. Personally, this has been an interesting time for my husband and me as our three adult children have returned home to quarantine with us. Fortunately, they are helping with the preparation of meals, laundry, and other housekeeping, and we are all still speaking to each other.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
May 2ACA ACA Update on COVID-19 – May 1, 2020
May 1ACA U.S. Supreme Court Leaves Clean Water Act Intact
Apr 30ACA April Instructor of the Month
Apr 13ACA ACA Member Survey Follow Up
Apr 9ACA New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Case on Stream Access
Apr 9ACA ACA Welcomes General Manager of High-Performance Programs, Rok Sribar
Apr 7ACA ACA Weclomes General Manager of High-Performance Programs, Rok Sribar
Apr 6ACA ACA Update on COVID-19 – April 3, 2020
Apr 5ACA At-Home Activities to Feed Your Paddling Withdrawal
Mar 27ACA 2020 Sprint National Championship Update
Mar 25ACA Great American Outdoors Act
Mar 19ACA COVID-19 & Upcoming Competition Events
Mar 18ACA 2020 L.L. Bean CFS Grant Recipients
Mar 17ACA COVID-19 & ACA Instruction & Courses: How To Reschedule
Mar 15ACA COVID-19 & ACA Courses: How to Reschedule
Mar 13ACA 2020 Wildwater World Championships & World Cups Cancelled
Mar 12ACA Journey to ACA Level 5 Whitewater Canoe Certification
Mar 11ACA Sugar Land, Texas to Host 2020 ACA Marathon National Championships
Mar 11ACA Intro to Paddling Curriculum - New Tools for Instuctors
Mar 10ACA ACA’s Paddlesports Safety Facilitator Program for paddlers (kayak,canoe, SUP)
Mar 8ACA Paddlesports Safety Facilitator Program FAQs
Mar 6ACA East Coast Paddlesports Symposium
Mar 6ACA ACA & SafeSport Training
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.