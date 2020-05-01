Cancellation of the 2020 Sprint National Championships Source: ACA When: 5 hrs. ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

ACA regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2020 Sprint National Championships. Though we had hoped this would not be the outcome, after receiving input from numerous stakeholders and based upon [...] → read original → ACA

