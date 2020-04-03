U.S. Supreme Court Leaves Clean Water Act Intact Source: ACA When: 1 hour ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, April 23rd that the Clean Water Act applies to and should regulate discharges to navigable waters through groundwater. → read original → ACA

