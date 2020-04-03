[please login to make this ad block disappear]
New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Case on Stream Access
|Source:
|ACA
|When:
|51 min. ago
|Rating:
|
Stream access issues in New Mexico remain a point of legal contention. New Mexico paddlers are joining together with other conservation and recreation organizations to fight a privatization of public [...]
More from ACA
ACA Welcomes General Manager of High-Performance Programs, Rok Sribar
ACA (4 hrs. ago) - The ACA is proud to welcome Rok Sribar as the new General Manager of High-Performance Programs. In this role, Rok will be responsible for leading all aspects of the ACA’s Olympic and Paralympic Programs, including the National teams management, elite athlete development, talent identification programs, and fundraising for these teams and programs. read more...
ACA Weclomes General Manager of High-Performance Programs, Rok Sribar
ACA (Apr 7) - The ACA is proud to welcome Rok Sribar as the new General Manager of High-Performance Programs. In this role, Rok will be responsible for leading all aspects of the ACA’s Olympic and Paralympic Programs, including the National teams management, elite athlete development, talent identification programs, and fundraising for these teams and programs. read more...
ACA Update on COVID-19 – April 3, 2020
ACA (Apr 6) - A month ago, most ACA members were thinking about the upcoming Spring paddling season. Now, as we all live through a major global health crisis, things are quite different. read more...
At-Home Activities to Feed Your Paddling Withdrawal
ACA (Apr 5) - Staying home and staying healthy doesn’t mean you have to stay completely away from all things paddling related. You just need to approach and think about paddling differently. There are lots of paddling related activities that you can do from home. read more...
2020 Sprint National Championship Update
ACA (Mar 27) - We hope this message finds you all well and making the best of a challenging time in our history. Author C.S. Lewis once said, Hardship often prepares ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|