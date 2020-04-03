ACA Update on COVID-19 – April 3, 2020
A month ago, most ACA members were thinking about the upcoming Spring paddling season. Now, as we all live through a major global health crisis, things are quite different.
More from ACA
At-Home Activities to Feed Your Paddling Withdrawal
ACA (Apr 5) - Staying home and staying healthy doesn’t mean you have to stay completely away from all things paddling related. You just need to approach and think about paddling differently. There are lots of paddling related activities that you can do from home. read more...
2020 Sprint National Championship Update
ACA (Mar 27) - We hope this message finds you all well and making the best of a challenging time in our history. Author C.S. Lewis once said, Hardship often prepares ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny. read more...
Great American Outdoors Act
ACA (Mar 25) - The Senate recently introduced a major public lands funding bill, S.3422: the Great American Outdoors Act, through bipartisan support from Senators Gardner, R-Colo., Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Daines, R-Mont., Portman, R-Ohio, Warner, D-Va., King, I-Maine, Alexander, R-Tenn., Cantwell, D-Wash., Wyden, D-Ore., and Burr, R-N.C. read more...
COVID-19 & Upcoming Competition Events
ACA (Mar 19) - Last night ACA leadership met to discuss the latest COVID-19 developments and the implications of Canoe- Kayak-Canada's decision to cancel their Sprint Team Trials in Lake Lanier, GA. The leadership group included two healthcare professionals, including one of our coaches who works in pulmonary care in a hospital about 30 miles from Seattle, WA. read more...
2020 L.L. Bean CFS Grant Recipients
ACA (Mar 18) - L.L.Bean and the ACA are pleased to award 2020 funding as part of ACA’s Club Fostered Stewardship (CFS) grant program. The CFS Program provides funding to local and regional paddling clubs and organizations that undertake stewardship projects on waterways in their area. The purpose of the program is to encourage paddling clubs to take an active role in protecting and improving the nation's waterways. read more...
