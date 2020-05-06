Description

This is the first time I have made my own music and its a parody, so I hope you have a sense of humor and and enjoy this piece. It was a lot of fun making it and that's all that counts. yes i know i suck at "singing" so you dont have to state the obvious. try to be more creative,...

This is the first time I have made my own music and its a parody, so I hope you have a sense of humor and and enjoy this piece. It was a lot of fun making it and that's all that counts. yes i know i suck at "singing" so you dont have to state the obvious. try to be more creative, I did!!

More