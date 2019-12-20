Description

This year Love The Sea Plastic Free pulled together some amazing supporters to make a, “Hard To Reach Beach Cleanup” on Lana’i with over 70 invite only volunteers. Kim and I accepted the call to action and joined with the Starboard Starship to serve as our Ocean Debris Interception Vehicle!



Mahalo to all the volunteers, Matt Lane, Campbell Farrell, Love The Sea, Parley, Starboard and all the supporters!

