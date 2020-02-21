Description

Perfect Ten - Thailand. Adventures in Phuket and Krabi, Thailand.

If you want to see Elephants being treated ethically Check out the sanctuary.

https://www.phuketelephantsanctuary.org/en/

Music is "Perfect 10", by Unknown Brain, with vocals by Heather Sommer, supplied by NCS....

Perfect Ten - Thailand. Adventures in Phuket and Krabi, Thailand.

If you want to see Elephants being treated ethically Check out the sanctuary.

https://www.phuketelephantsanctuary.org/en/

Music is "Perfect 10", by Unknown Brain, with vocals by Heather Sommer, supplied by NCS.

https://www.facebook.com/UnknownBrain/

https://www.facebook.com/theartistheather/

Video is filmed on a GoPro 7 Black, and edited using DaVinci Resolve 15.

More