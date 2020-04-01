Description

Welcome to the Premiere of Immersed TV a brand new Sports Talk Show hosted by Dreu Murin. Join us in Episode 1 as we talk to the heads of the APP World Tour and World Paddle Association. Then sit down with Dave Boehne as he interviews 5X World Champion Izzi Gomez. We also get a great challenge from Ocean Activist Zane Schweitzer and lastly Dreu gives you his top 3 picks for entertainment. This and more all in episode one of Immersed TV.

