Description

What an amazing event ending our 2019 season with a bang as we came into picture perfect day of surfing for the final day of contest take a look back at all that was on display today. Congrats to Event Winners Wellington Dos Reis and Iballa Ruano Moreno as well to our newly crowned 2019 Mens World...

What an amazing event ending our 2019 season with a bang as we came into picture perfect day of surfing for the final day of contest take a look back at all that was on display today. Congrats to Event Winners Wellington Dos Reis and Iballa Ruano Moreno as well to our newly crowned 2019 Mens World Champion Poenaiki Raioha and once again congrats to our 5 times Women's World Champion Izzi Gomez

More