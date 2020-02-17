Like us on Facebook
Day 3 Barbados Pro Highlights
Description
Day 3 saw the men battle through round 3 to make it into the qaurter finals as well as the under 18 youth devision get their turn on the water take a look at all the action from today and join us tomorrow morning early for the next call.
