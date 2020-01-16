Description

This is just a brief Teaser for the film- Last known Coordinates!

A film about Chris Bertish, the Speaker/ Author/ Adventurer about his incredible solo, unsupported Stand Up Paddle Trans Atlantic Journey, over 7500km, completed in 2017.

This unique new film on the un-paralled adventure is due to launch globally, in early 2020.

The journey raised money and awareness for Operation Smile, The Lunchbox Fund and awareness on Conservation for the Two Oceans Aquarium & now Conservation International.

