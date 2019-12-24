Description

Iballa Moreno had to work her way thru some big heats to make it to the final where she would face off against not only last years Pro Am winner but the newly minted 5 X World Champion Izzi Gomez From the start it was a nail bitter but Iballa would claim the win in front of her hometown crows in some amazing conditions. Congrats again Iballa and to all the women who competed in this years contest.

