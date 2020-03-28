Description

As you use your boat it’s likely that the valves will get a little loose or that sand and debris will find its way into your valves, causing them to leak. This video will show you how to stop these common valve issues. If you have your repair kit and a wet rag with you, you should be able to fix either problem and be back on the river in a few minutes.



Helpful Tips:

- Don’t unzip your boat unless you have to. Trust us, it’s better that way.

- Use a valve wrench to tighten and loosen the valve. Don’t use other tools, they will damage your boat.

- If tightening the valve doesn’t fix an external valve leak try taking the valve out, cleaning it and the boat, replacing the Teflon tape around the threads and then tightening the valve again.



Associated Tools:

- Valve Wrench

- Pump

- Wet Rag



P.S.

More