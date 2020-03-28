Description

It’s bound to happen at some point. You’ll go outside, check out your boat and it will not be holding pressure like it should. Following the steps outlined in this video will help you diagnose the problem in the most efficient and comprehensive way possible.



When AIRE Inflatable boats lose...

When AIRE Inflatable boats lose pressure it can usually be attributed to one of 4 main factors:

- Environment

- Long-term Seepage

- Leaking Valves

- Leaking AIREcells



This video will show you how to diagnose your boat the easy way, starting with the easiest issues then moving to the most complicated.



Helpful Tips:

- Follow the steps in order.

- Use soapy water to find leaks rather than alternative methods. It has proven to be the most effective.

- Use only the included valve wrench when working with a valve. Using any other tool greatly increases your risk of damaging your boat.



Necessary Tools:

- Pump

- Valve Wrench



