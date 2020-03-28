It’s bound to happen at some point. You’ll go outside, check out your boat and it will not be holding pressure like it should. Following the steps outlined in this video will help you diagnose the problem in the most efficient and comprehensive way possible.
When AIRE Inflatable boats lose pressure it can usually be attributed to one of 4 main factors:
- Environment
- Long-term Seepage
- Leaking Valves
- Leaking AIREcells
This video will show you how to diagnose your boat the easy way, starting with the easiest issues then moving to the most complicated.
Helpful Tips:
- Follow the steps in order.
- Use soapy water to find leaks rather than alternative methods. It has proven to be the most effective.
- Use only the included valve wrench when working with a valve. Using any other tool greatly increases your risk of damaging your boat.
Necessary Tools:
- Pump
- Valve Wrench
Have you heard about AIRE’s sister companies, Outcast Sporting Gear and AIRE Environmental? Outcast Sporting Gear produces quality fishing boats and equipment, while AIRE Environmental products protect our rivers from pollution.
Websites:
- https://www.aire.com
- https://www.outcastboats.com
- https://www.aireenvironmental.com
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
Leaking Inflatable Boats: Finding the Leak (2020)
10 views
Uploaded by: sheena.coles • Category: Whitewater • Added on: 28 March 2020
Description
It’s bound to happen at some point. You’ll go outside, check out your boat and it will not be holding pressure like it should. Following the steps outlined in this video will help you diagnose the problem in the most efficient and comprehensive way possible.
When AIRE Inflatable boats lose...
When AIRE Inflatable boats lose...
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.