You’re floating down the river and notice that one of the AIREcells on your boat has a pin hole; so, you take it back to your garage and can’t remember exactly where it is. This video will show you the fastest way to find that hole and fix it permanently, using TEAR-AID.
Helpful Tips:
- Don’t try to submerge the AIREcell in your pool or hot tub. It’s not worth it, we promise.
- Pull the AIREcell all the way out. It will make your life easier.
- Make sure that the AIREcell is clean and dry before applying the TEAR-AID.
- No other tool removes valves like a valve wrench.
- Seriously, if you use something else, you’re going to damage your boat.
- Most of the materials you need for this operation can be found in your repair kit, make sure to replenish it when you’re finished.
Necessary Tools:
- Pump
- Denatured Alcohol Wipes.
- Sharpie
- Spray Bottle with Soapy Water
- TEAR-AID
- Valve Wrench
Leaking Inflatable Boats: Repairing an AIREcell (2020)
10 views
Uploaded by: sheena.coles • Category: Whitewater • Added on: 28 March 2020
Description
