Description

You’re floating down the river and notice that one of the AIREcells on your boat has a pin hole; so, you take it back to your garage and can’t remember exactly where it is. This video will show you the fastest way to find that hole and fix it permanently, using TEAR-AID.

Helpful Tips:

- Don’t try...

Helpful Tips:

- Don’t try to submerge the AIREcell in your pool or hot tub. It’s not worth it, we promise.

- Pull the AIREcell all the way out. It will make your life easier.

- Make sure that the AIREcell is clean and dry before applying the TEAR-AID.

- No other tool removes valves like a valve wrench.

- Seriously, if you use something else, you’re going to damage your boat.

- Most of the materials you need for this operation can be found in your repair kit, make sure to replenish it when you’re finished.

Necessary Tools:

- Pump

- Denatured Alcohol Wipes.

- Sharpie

- Spray Bottle with Soapy Water

- TEAR-AID

- Valve Wrench

Have you heard about AIRE’s sister companies, Outcast Sporting Gear and AIRE Environmental? Outcast Sporting Gear produces quality fishing boats and equipment, while AIRE Environmental products protect our rivers from pollution.

Websites:

- https://www.aire.com

- https://www.outcastboats.com

- https://www.aireenvironmental.com

More