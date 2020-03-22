Description

Small leaks in Tributary Tomcat Inflatable Kayaks can be repaired with TEAR AID, but if you have a leak larger than ¼’ it is a good idea to replace the AIREcell. With a new AIREcell installed in your IK you’ll be able to cruise down the river confident in your boats integrity.



Helpful Tips:

•...

Small leaks in Tributary Tomcat Inflatable Kayaks can be repaired with TEAR AID, but if you have a leak larger than ¼’ it is a good idea to replace the AIREcell. With a new AIREcell installed in your IK you’ll be able to cruise down the river confident in your boats integrity.



Helpful Tips:

• Don’t unzip your boat unless you have to. Trust us, it’s better that way.

• Deflate your boat before unzipping the outer shell.

• If the hole in the AIREcell is smaller than ¼’ you can permanently patch it with TEAR AID.



Associated Tools:

• Valve Wrench

• Pump



P.S.

Have you heard about AIRE’s sister companies, Outcast Sporting Gear and AIRE Environmental? Outcast Sporting Gear produces quality fishing boats and equipment, while AIRE Environmental products protect our rivers from pollution.

Websites:

• https://www.aire.com

• https://www.outcastboats.com

• https://www.aireenvironmental.com

More