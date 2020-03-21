Description

Various zippers designed into AIRE boats make them uniquely quick to repair. Like most mechanisms, they are much easier to work with when cared for properly.



Helpful Tips:

- Don’t unzip your boat unless you have to. Trust us, it’s better that way.

- Deflate your boat before unzipping the outer shell.

- Always replace the split ring after unzipping your boat.

- Soapy water is all you need to lubricate these zippers. Anything else will likely make them more difficult to use.



