Title: AIRE Rafts: How to Replace the AIREcell (2020)

Description: The nature of white water rafting puts rafts in peril. Sharp rocks, tree branches and other hazards could puncture your raft. If yours is leaking, this video will show you how to swap out the airtight urethane AIREcell.

Before...

Before heading out to the river, you may find it helpful to watch our video on repairing damaged boats in the field. It could save you a lot of time and headache.

Helpful Tips:

• Don’t unzip your boat unless you have to. Trust us, it’s better that way.

• Deflate your boat before unzipping the outer shell.

• If the hole in the AIREcell is smaller than ¼’ you can permanently patch it with TEAR AID.

• Remember to replace the split ring on the zipper.

Associated Tools:

• Valve Wrench

• Pump

P.S.

