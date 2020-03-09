Here are a few tips to help you fit your raft into an AIRE Raft Bag. Rolling your raft and placing it in a bag will protect it during transport and storage.
AIRE rafts are constructed much like a bicycle tire, with a durable outer shell and an airtight urethane AIREcell on the inside. When deflated, they are very pliable and allow for a tight roll instead of folding.
Rolling our rafts also prevents twisted AIREcells and unnecessary damage.
AIRE offers two sizes of raft bags.
AIRE’s large raft bag will protect the following boats:
• 14’ – 16’ AIRE rafts
• 13’ – 16’ Tributary rafts
AIRE’s small raft bag will protect the following boats:
• Up to 13’ AIRE rafts
• 9.5 & 12.0 Tributary rafts
• Traveler canoe
• Sabertooth & Mammoth paddle cats
P.S.
Have you heard about AIRE’s sister companies, Outcast Sporting Gear and AIRE Environmental? Outcast Sporting Gear produces quality fishing boats and equipment, while AIRE Environmental products protect our rivers from pollution.
Websites:
• https://www.aire.com
• https://www.outcastboats.com
• https://www.aireenvironmental.com
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
Inflatable Rafts: Rolling and Packing 2020
18 views
Uploaded by: sheena.coles • Category: Whitewater • Added on: 09 March 2020
Description
Here are a few tips to help you fit your raft into an AIRE Raft Bag. Rolling your raft and placing it in a bag will protect it during transport and storage.
AIRE rafts are constructed much like a bicycle tire, with a durable outer shell and an airtight urethane AIREcell on the inside. When...
AIRE rafts are constructed much like a bicycle tire, with a durable outer shell and an airtight urethane AIREcell on the inside. When...
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.