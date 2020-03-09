Description

Here are a few tips to help you fit your raft into an AIRE Raft Bag. Rolling your raft and placing it in a bag will protect it during transport and storage.



AIRE rafts are constructed much like a bicycle tire, with a durable outer shell and an airtight urethane AIREcell on the inside. When deflated, they are very pliable and allow for a tight roll instead of folding.

Rolling our rafts also prevents twisted AIREcells and unnecessary damage.



AIRE offers two sizes of raft bags.



AIRE’s large raft bag will protect the following boats:

• 14’ – 16’ AIRE rafts

• 13’ – 16’ Tributary rafts



AIRE’s small raft bag will protect the following boats:

• Up to 13’ AIRE rafts

• 9.5 & 12.0 Tributary rafts

• Traveler canoe

• Sabertooth & Mammoth paddle cats



Have you heard about AIRE’s sister companies, Outcast Sporting Gear and AIRE Environmental? Outcast Sporting Gear produces quality fishing boats and equipment, while AIRE Environmental products protect our rivers from pollution.

• https://www.aire.com

• https://www.outcastboats.com

• https://www.aireenvironmental.com

