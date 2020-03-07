This video demonstrates how to use and take apart both Leafield C7 and Summit II valves. Working with these valves can seem a little tricky at first, but with some practice, they are easy to use and maintain.
Helpful Tips:
- Don’t take valves apart unless it’s necessary. If it’s holding air, leave it there.
- The valve wrench that comes in the repair kit is the best suited tool for removing valves. If you use other tools, you’ll almost certainly damage your boat.
- If you have a leaking valve, watch our valve maintenance videos to learn how to get them to stop.
Associated Tools:
- Valve Wrench
- Pump
How to Use Leafield C7 and Summit II Valves (2020)
17 views
Uploaded by: sheena.coles • Category: Whitewater • Added on: 07 March 2020
Description
