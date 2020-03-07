Description

This video demonstrates how to use and take apart both Leafield C7 and Summit II valves. Working with these valves can seem a little tricky at first, but with some practice, they are easy to use and maintain.

Helpful Tips:

- Don’t take valves apart unless it’s necessary. If it’s holding air, leave it there.

- The valve wrench that comes in the repair kit is the best suited tool for removing valves. If you use other tools, you’ll almost certainly damage your boat.

- If you have a leaking valve, watch our valve maintenance videos to learn how to get them to stop.

Associated Tools:

- Valve Wrench

- Pump

More