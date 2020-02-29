AIRE white water rafts last longer if they are inflated properly. There are multiple airtight urethane AIREcells inside the PVC outer shell. Each AIREcell relies on pressure from the AIREcells around it to maintain its shape. Follow the steps in this video to help you
Helpful Tips:
- In this video, we inflate a Super Puma that only has three AIREcells. If your inflating a raft with more AIREcells, fill them in an X pattern.
- Most high-volume electric pumps won’t be strong enough to get rafts to full pressure. Use a hand pump to top off rafts after putting them on the river.
- If you’re inflating a cataraft with more than one AIREcell, inflate each AIREcell to soft pressure, then inflate both AIREcells to full pressure.
- If it looks like the valves are pulling the outer shell in an odd direction, or If it looks like there is a gap between the outer shell and the AIREcell, deflate the raft and try to get the AIREcell straightened out. Try without unzipping the collar first. It may take a few tries. If it’s still not straight, carefully unzip the collar, straighten the collar and then carefully zip the collar again. Be sure to reinstall the split ring on the zipper cars.
Necessary Tools:
- Pump
White Water Raft: Inflation (2020)
Whitewater
Description
