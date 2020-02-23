Description

Lacing in the self-bailing floor into a new raft is a rite of passage, like waxing your own skis or changing your oil. Self-bailing floors were a revolutionary development in rafting. They make rafting easier by evacuating the water without having to bail it out with buckets.

If you’d rather not...

Lacing in the self-bailing floor into a new raft is a rite of passage, like waxing your own skis or changing your oil. Self-bailing floors were a revolutionary development in rafting. They make rafting easier by evacuating the water without having to bail it out with buckets.

If you’d rather not lace in your floor, let us know. We can lace your floor for you if you want to pay for the extra labor and shipping.

Helpful Tips:

- Inflate the collar and the floor to soft pressure.

- Use the cam straps to pull the sides of the collar toward each other before lacing.

- Line up the deep notches in the center of the collar and the floor.

- Lace toward the bow first on our Elliptical Series

- It may be helpful to tie one knot in the ends of each of the ropes after the 10 overhand knots before cutting and melting the ropes.

- Give yourself some time. Rushing will most likely lead to a mistake.

Necessary Tools:

- AIRE Repair Kit

- Lighter or Torch

- Cam Straps or Rope

- Cardboard

- Container of Soapy Water

Have you heard about AIRE’s sister companies, Outcast Sporting Gear and AIRE Environmental? Outcast Sporting Gear produces quality fishing boats and equipment, while AIRE Environmental products protect our rivers from pollution.

Websites:

- https://www.aire.com

- https://www.outcastboats.com

- https://www.aireenvironmental.com

More