Lacing in the self-bailing floor into a new raft is a rite of passage, like waxing your own skis or changing your oil. Self-bailing floors were a revolutionary development in rafting. They make rafting easier by evacuating the water without having to bail it out with buckets.
If you’d rather not lace in your floor, let us know. We can lace your floor for you if you want to pay for the extra labor and shipping.
Helpful Tips:
- Inflate the collar and the floor to soft pressure.
- Use the cam straps to pull the sides of the collar toward each other before lacing.
- Line up the deep notches in the center of the collar and the floor.
- Lace toward the bow first on our Elliptical Series
- It may be helpful to tie one knot in the ends of each of the ropes after the 10 overhand knots before cutting and melting the ropes.
- Give yourself some time. Rushing will most likely lead to a mistake.
Necessary Tools:
- AIRE Repair Kit
- Lighter or Torch
- Cam Straps or Rope
- Cardboard
- Container of Soapy Water
Have you heard about AIRE’s sister companies, Outcast Sporting Gear and AIRE Environmental? Outcast Sporting Gear produces quality fishing boats and equipment, while AIRE Environmental products protect our rivers from pollution.
Websites:
- https://www.aire.com
- https://www.outcastboats.com
- https://www.aireenvironmental.com
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
White Water Raft Floor: Installation (2020)
5 views
Uploaded by: sheena.coles • Category: Whitewater • Added on: 23 February 2020
Description
Lacing in the self-bailing floor into a new raft is a rite of passage, like waxing your own skis or changing your oil. Self-bailing floors were a revolutionary development in rafting. They make rafting easier by evacuating the water without having to bail it out with buckets.
If you’d rather not...
If you’d rather not...
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.