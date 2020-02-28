Description

In Family Routes, Leanne Robinson and Dwayne Wohlgemuth embark on a summer-long canoe trip across the Northwest Territories with their two sons, four-year-old Emile and one-year-old Aleksi. Together they face the challenges of living off the land and criticism from back home.



Director: Keith...

In Family Routes, Leanne Robinson and Dwayne Wohlgemuth embark on a summer-long canoe trip across the Northwest Territories with their two sons, four-year-old Emile and one-year-old Aleksi. Together they face the challenges of living off the land and criticism from back home.



Director: Keith Robertson

More