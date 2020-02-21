Description

In 2015, Robert Field ditched the 9 to 5 grind to pursue his passion for kayaking, fishing and videography. Now you can find Robert where the water meets the road, producing videos for his popular YouTube show Field Trips with Robert Field and living as a fulltime RVer in a Keystone Cougar...

In 2015, Robert Field ditched the 9 to 5 grind to pursue his passion for kayaking, fishing and videography. Now you can find Robert where the water meets the road, producing videos for his popular YouTube show Field Trips with Robert Field and living as a fulltime RVer in a Keystone Cougar trailer. His home on wheels affords him the ability to travel to new places, meet new people and, most importantly, catch new fish.



Directors & Producers: Aaron Hitchins, Matt White

More