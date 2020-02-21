Description

Jules Domine and Tyler Bradt are addicted to whitewater adventure and make a plan to journey the long way, from the source of Rio Caqueta, to find an unreal, big-water canyon deep in the Colombian Amazon. This is the type of adventure that makes you glad you were not there.



Director: Tyler Lee

Director: Tyler Lee • Producer: Barry Barr

