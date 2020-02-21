Description

The Long River Home is about overcoming the residual impacts of war through kayaking. Aaron Howell and Russell Davies are combat veterans who were injured in war and came together for another mission as they guide blind Navy veteran, Lonnie Bedwell, on his third trip through the Grand Canyon. During the 14-day river trip, they battle more than 80 powerful rapids, screaming directions to Lonnie the whole way. Always looming downstream roars Lava Falls, the largest rapid of them all. Together, they learn negotiating the rapids of life is as simple as forming a team, kicking out in the current, and finding a line through the chaos.



Director: Seth Dahl • Producer: Sarah Leone & Executive Producer: Timmy O'Neill

