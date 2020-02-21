Description

The Crossing is a visceral journey. It follows three American kayakers as they paddle across the Straits of Florida. Along the way, it juxtaposes their experience with the stories of four Cuban-American refugees to empathize with and examine the complex issues surrounding forced human...

Director: Nate Davison • Producers: Johnie Gall, Andy Cochrane

