Description

To escape comfort, reconnect with the natural world and set a new bar for ocean adventure, twin brothers Casey and Ryan Higginbotham made a decision that would reshape their lives. On March 18, 2016, they embarked on a 2,200-mile journey from Alaska to Mexico with two 18-foot paddleboards. The...

To escape comfort, reconnect with the natural world and set a new bar for ocean adventure, twin brothers Casey and Ryan Higginbotham made a decision that would reshape their lives. On March 18, 2016, they embarked on a 2,200-mile journey from Alaska to Mexico with two 18-foot paddleboards. The brothers carried nothing more than two dry bags of gear each and a camera. No support boats, no paddles. Nothing like this had ever been done. Raised with a never-quit mentality, the expedition forces these arch-rivals to set aside their past and grow into a team.



Director & Producer: Kellen Keene

More