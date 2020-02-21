Description

Hawaii means many things to many people. For Nick Wakida, his homeland of Maui is tied to community and that community is part of a larger family. Nick doesn't have the big boats and expensive gear to do the deep sea fishing the islands are known for, but his can-do attitude and a sea kayak enables him to fish the waters. Fishing for Nick is about more than reeling in a big one. It's about tapping into the cultural and spiritual history, and sharing his bounty with family and community.

Director: Jeff Thomas • Producer: Mat Jackson

