Homecoming is a paddling adventure raising awareness about the threat of proposed sulfide-ore copper mining near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northern Minnesota. In Homecoming, Joe Fairbanks travels through the same waters where he learned to paddle as a boy. Today, these are endangered waters. Joe reflects on the experience of being diagnosed with cancer and draws on his personal connection to the natural landscape for strength and healing to illustrate the importance of nature preservation. Learn more: savetheboundarywaters.org



Director: Joe Fairbanks

