Since 2006, the Paddling Film Festival World Tour has been showcasing the very best paddling films. The World Tour screens in more than 135 cities around the world each year. Join us for this year's best paddling films. You'll be inspired to explore rivers, lakes and oceans, push extremes, embrace the paddling lifestyle and appreciate the wild places. Since Rapid Media launched the festival back in 2006, the World Tour has screened to more than 1,117 times to more than 230,200 audience members. Rapid Media has awarded 82,500 to paddling filmmakers and helped raise tens of thousands of dollars for charitable causes. The Paddling Film Festival World Tour has grown to become one of the largest paddling events in the world. Our 2020 introductory film announces our sponsors, the People's Choice Award, the sweepstakes and the free digital subscriptions to attendees.

