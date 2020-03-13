The Astral Lowyak AC (air-conditioned) shoes are built for the water. Made with G Rubber to grip to wet rocks and designed in men, women and youth designs. A low volume, high-performance shoe providing durability, superlative grip, and supreme comfort on water or land. The self-draining, Flex-Grip outsole promotes excellent balance and ground feel. Indestructible, hydrophobic canvas uppers are securely held to your feet with a stretch mesh tongue and flat laces provide a reliable fit.
The Hemp Porter shoes are the classic porter shoes made with industrial hemp for both environmental and structural benefits. The sails and ropes aboard explorer’s ships were made from Hemp due to its durability and resistance to rotting. Astral thought it’d make sense for deck shoes too. Hemp uppers combine with a low-volume, high-performance outsole to create a longer-lasting, deck shoe.
Astral Loyak AC and Hemp Porter Shoes | Gear Preview
Uploaded by: scottrapidmedia • Category: Fishing • Added on: 13 March 2020
Description
