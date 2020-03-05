Description

Old Town's Sportsman line features 7 different designs with 3 different propulsion systems. In this lineup is their new Autopilot 120 and Autopilot 136 kayaks that come rigged with a Minn Kota motor and some advanced features along with it. Lock yourself into position with spot lock feature, speed...





Read the full review: http://bit.ly/old-town-launches-new-sportsman-line



See all Old Town Kayaks: https://buyersguide.kayakanglermag.com/brand/old-town-canoes-and-kayaks



Want more gear? Subscribe to our Kayak Angler newsletter to get our latest gear stories and videos sent straight to your inbox: http://bit.ly/kayakangler-newsletter



Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/kayakanglertv

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KayakAngler

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kayakanglermag

Check out our website: https://kayakanglermag.com

Check out our buyer’s guide: https://buyersguide.kayakanglermag.com

Subscribe to our print magazine: https://kayakanglermag.com/subscribe

Download our magazine app: http://bit.ly/kayak-angler-app



Have something to share? Want us to review something? Interested in working for us? Send us an email at Old Town's Sportsman line features 7 different designs with 3 different propulsion systems. In this lineup is their new Autopilot 120 and Autopilot 136 kayaks that come rigged with a Minn Kota motor and some advanced features along with it. Lock yourself into position with spot lock feature, speed control and directional control all in the palm of your hand, whether you use the remote or the app for your mobile device.Read the full review: http://bit.ly/old-town-launches-new-sportsman-lineSee all Old Town Kayaks: https://buyersguide.kayakanglermag.com/brand/old-town-canoes-and-kayaksWant more gear? Subscribe to our Kayak Angler newsletter to get our latest gear stories and videos sent straight to your inbox: http://bit.ly/kayakangler-newsletterSubscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/kayakanglertvLike us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KayakAnglerFollow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kayakanglermagCheck out our website: https://kayakanglermag.comCheck out our buyer’s guide: https://buyersguide.kayakanglermag.comSubscribe to our print magazine: https://kayakanglermag.com/subscribeDownload our magazine app: http://bit.ly/kayak-angler-appHave something to share? Want us to review something? Interested in working for us? Send us an email at [email protected]

More