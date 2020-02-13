Hobie Mirage Drive 360 on Hobie Pro Angler 14
See the latest pricing on the Hobie Mirage Pro Angler 12 Camo with 360 Drive: https://amzn.to/2uwCV1r
See the latest pricing on the Hobie 2020 Mirage Pro Angler 14 with 360 Drive: https://amzn.to/2HlMeDO
In this video, we get an overview of Hobie's Mirage Drive 360 pedal drive system that is available on both the Pro Angler 12 and Pro Angler 14 fishing kayaks. The thing that is innovative about it is that the whole lower unit can rotate 360 degrees allowing you to use the same flipper technology in all directions, rather than just in forward and reverse. This gives anglers the ultimate control allowing them to get into the perfect position to cast.
The drive still allows you to enter shallow water by putting them into a flutter kick position and puts the fins flat to the bottom of the boat. If you were to run into something unexpected, the fins will kick up on their own protecting them from getting damaged.
See the Hobie Mirage Pro Angler 12 in the Kayak Angler Buyer's Guide: https://buyersguide.kayakanglermag.com/brand/hobie/product/21-80-mirage-pro-angler-12-with-360-technology
See all Hobie products in the Kayak Angler Buyer's Guide: https://buyersguide.kayakanglermag.com/brand/hobie
Want more gear? Subscribe to our Kayak Angler newsletter to get our latest gear stories and videos sent straight to your inbox: http://bit.ly/kayakangler-newsletter
Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/kayakanglertv
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KayakAngler
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kayakanglermag
Check out our website: https://kayakanglermag.com
Check out our buyer’s guide: https://buyersguide.kayakanglermag.com
Subscribe to our print magazine: https://kayakanglermag.com/subscribe
Download our magazine app: http://bit.ly/kayak-angler-app
Have something to share? Want us to review something? Interested in working for us? Send us an email at [email protected]
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Hobie Mirage Drive 360 on Hobie Pro Angler 14
9 views
Uploaded by: scottrapidmedia • Category: Fishing • Added on: 13 February 2020
Description
Hobie Mirage Drive 360 on Hobie Pro Angler 14
See the latest pricing on the Hobie Mirage Pro Angler 12 Camo with 360 Drive: https://amzn.to/2uwCV1r
See the latest pricing on the Hobie 2020 Mirage Pro Angler 14 with 360 Drive: https://amzn.to/2HlMeDO
In this video, we get an overview of Hobie's...
See the latest pricing on the Hobie Mirage Pro Angler 12 Camo with 360 Drive: https://amzn.to/2uwCV1r
See the latest pricing on the Hobie 2020 Mirage Pro Angler 14 with 360 Drive: https://amzn.to/2HlMeDO
In this video, we get an overview of Hobie's...
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.