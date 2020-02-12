Description

The Recon was designed to be wider than the Radar and the ATAK kayaks to increase stability. The deck has been left open to allow you to easily stand and fish. The seat will slide forward and backward similar to how a seat is adjusted in a car making it easier to adjust on the go. Lots of different mounting options for Power-Poles and rod holders. Solid carrying handle in the front and build in handles at the stern. Wilderness Systems is also saying this is one of the most stable fishing kayaks they have in their fleet.



