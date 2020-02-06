Description

Astral V-Eight Fisher PFD



In this video we get an overview of the Astral V-Eight Fisher PFD. This life jacket was designed with anglers in mind, making a comfortable fit with a focus on breathability. Using their Airescape technology, anglers now have an option to be cool while staying safe. This...





In this video we get an overview of the Astral V-Eight Fisher PFD. This life jacket was designed with anglers in mind, making a comfortable fit with a focus on breathability. Using their Airescape technology, anglers now have an option to be cool while staying safe. This vest is designed for the serious angler that appreciates minimalism and high performance.



See all fishing PFDs in the Kayak Angler Buyer's Guide: https://buyersguide.kayakanglermag.com/category/pfds



