Ricercare l'equilibrio in canoa spostando i pesi. L'evoluzione del "dare...
14 views
Uploaded by: ramazza • Category: Whitewater • Added on: 01 January 2020
Description
La vecchia scuola ha sempre insegnato il concetto di dare pancia come il sollevare il fianco della canoa. Nei miei corsi ho notato sempre di più come venisse malinteso questo concetto portando a inutili affaticamenti delle gambe e perdite di equilibrio. Per questa ragione in questo video mostro un concetto applicabile a tutte le canoe da creek che vi aiuterà a mantenere l'equilibrio in canoa e aumentare la vostra sicurezza nelle manovre fondamentali.
