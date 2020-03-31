Description

Take part in the #LOSTFILESCHALLENGE !



March 2020 – The world is locked down in quarantine because of the corona virus. Pretty good time to recapture all the good times that already passed and never made it to any video storyline.

Feel free to participate in that movement #lostfiles...

Take part in the #LOSTFILESCHALLENGE !



March 2020 – The world is locked down in quarantine because of the corona virus. Pretty good time to recapture all the good times that already passed and never made it to any video storyline.

Feel free to participate in that movement #lostfiles #lostfileschallenge and bring all that awesome footage to the light! Thanks to Jörg for the great idea!

More