Follow our trip to Mexico back in 2018. Four sick weeks of sea, sun and whitewater kayaking at the countless waterfalls of Mexico. Dropping waterfalls on Alseseca river near Tlapacoyan and Rio Oro - every kayaker's paradise - clear blue water, two perfect waterfalls, a kayaking section ending directly in the ocean, wave surfing at the beach and bbq seafood at the put-out included. Couldn't be much better, right?

