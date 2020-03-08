Description

Congratulations to Jim Davis of Knoxville, TN who took home the $10,000 first place prize in the inaugural Huk Bassmaster B.A.S.S. Nation Kayak Series powered by Tourney X presented by Abu Garcia on Logan Martin Lake.



Jim hit his five-bass limit with a total measure of 87-3/4 inches, fishing out of his Old Town Predator PDL. “I sold my bass boat and bought a couple of kayaks. The Old Town has been incredible,” he said. “I’ll be fishing from a kayak as long as I can. I love it.”

