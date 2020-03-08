An equal world is an enabled world - celebrating our women in sport this International Women's Day 2020.
Very exciting times ahead with Tokyo 2020 including equal numbers in canoe slalom & canoe sprint for the first time at the Olympic Games! Plus women's canoeing will be premiering at the Games in Tokyo in both sprint & slalom!!
#auspaddleteam #IWD2020 #EachforEqual #TokyoTogether
#icfslalom #icfsprint #canoeslalom #canoesprint #womeninsport
Thanks to our Olympic & Paralympic #auspaddleteam for this compilation!
Video edit thanks to Cora Zillich
Music credit Soundstripe - One Wild Summer, Matt Wigton
