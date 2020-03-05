A detailed guide to installing a fish finder on the all-new Old Town Sportsman power models - the 106 Powered By Minn Kota, the AutoPilot 120 and the AutoPilot 136. With Old Town's Universal Transducer Mounting System, and factory-installed thru-hull wiring kits, installation has never been easier.
The Old Town Sportsman 106 Powered by Minn Kota, AutoPilot 120 and AutoPilot 136 are part of our all-new Old Town Sportsman line. From the casual fisherman to the avid tournament angler, this line features boats for every type of Sportsman.
Learn more at OldTownCanoe.com/Sportsman
Old Town Sportsman: How To Install a Fish Finder
